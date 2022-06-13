ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US consumer short-term inflation outlook worsens: NY Fed survey

Reuters 13 Jun, 2022

US consumers’ inflation expectations one year from now worsened in May but there they were still generally bullish about the strength of the labor market, underscoring the imbalances facing the US Federal Reserve this week as it grapples with how to rein in price pressures.

Median expectations for where inflation will be in one year rose 0.3 percentage point to 6.6%, while they remained unchanged at 3.9% over a three-year outlook, the survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed. Uncertainty on where inflation will end up over that medium term rose to a series high.

A worse-than-expected key inflation reading last Friday, which detailed broadening price pressures, has caused investors to up their bets the US central bank will have to be more aggressive to crush inflation that has remained around a 40-year high for months.

Fed policymakers are expected on Wednesday to raise borrowing costs by half a percentage point to a range of between 1.25% and 1.50% as it seeks to cool demand across the economy without causing a spike in unemployment.

Biden warns US inflation could last ‘for a while’

Americans are already changing their spending habits and there are increasing fears of either an outright recession or period of very slow growth as the Fed is forced to raise interest rates more quickly and higher than expected.

Median household spending growth expectations jumped to 9.0%, a rise of one percentage point and a record high for the series while the average perceived probability of missing a minimum debt repayment over the next three months rose by 0.4 percentage point to 11.1% in May.

However, while unemployment expectations increased for the third consecutive month in May to their highest level since February 2021, the mean perceived probability of losing one’s job remained well below last year’s average and the mean probability of quitting one’s job over the next year rose to 20.3% in May from 19.0% the prior month to the highest level since September 2020. A high quits rate is seen as reflecting worker confidence in the labor market.

Indeed, the mean perceived probability of finding a new job rose to its highest level in more than two years. The increase was driven by those over 40, those without a college education and those with household incomes of less than $50,000.

The internet-based survey taps a rotating panel of 1,300 households and is structured so that a roughly equal amount of data are collected every week of the month.

US Federal Reserve US economy US inflation US consumer prices US GDP US consumers’ inflation

Comments

1000 characters

US consumer short-term inflation outlook worsens: NY Fed survey

Rupee plunges to Rs203.86 against dollar amid IMF uncertainty

Pakistan can turn into agricultural giant, but sector needs attention: Imran Khan

KP unveils Rs1,332 billion budget with focus on 'self-sufficiency'

Govt announces Rs3 billion subsidy to reduce price of ghee: Marriyum

Russia becomes India's second biggest oil exporter, trade sources

Pakistan at fourth place, overtake India in ICC ODI rankings

Dozens of companies, small business groups back US bill to rein in Big Tech

Dasu project will trigger new era of socioeconomic development in country: Khursheed Shah

Oil falls on Beijing’s COVID-19 warning, inflation worries

Lucky to undertake feasibility for renewable energy project at Karachi plant

Read more stories