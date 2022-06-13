Dasu project will trigger new era of socioeconomic development in country: Khursheed Shah

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said on Monday that the Dasu Hydro Power Project was vital for Pakistan’s energy needs, adding that the initiative would trigger a new era of socio-economic development in the country, APP reported.

He made the comments while visiting the Dasu dam site. During the visit, the minister was accompanied by Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, project management, representatives of the consultants, and contractors.

He said electricity generation from Dasu Hydropower Project would commence in 2026, stressing that the project would tremendously contribute to coping with the increasing requirements of the country by injecting sizeable cheap and green electricity into the national grid.

Outgoing Wapda chief visits 4 under-construction dams

He expressed satisfaction over the pace of progress of the project and directed WAPDA to complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

He also directed that the local people should be given priority in jobs on the project. "A meeting would soon be convened in Islamabad with all the stakeholders to review a self-managed resettlement package to address the grievances of the locals," he added.

Earlier, Khursheed Shah had a detailed round of the various components of the project including diversion tunnels and powerhouse complex, and reviewed the ongoing construction activities.

WAPDA General Manager and Project Director Anwar-ul-Haq apprised the minister that the 4320 MW- Dasu Hydropower Project was being completed in two stages.

He said at present, WAPDA was constructing stage-I with an installed generation capacity of 2160 MW and an annual energy generation of 12 billion low-cost and environment-friendly electricity.

The stage-II, when implemented, would also provide 9 billion units to the national grid, he added.

Upon completion of both stages, Dasu would be the project with the highest annual energy generation in Pakistan i.e. 21 billion units per annum on average.

The minister was further apprised that Rs17.34 billion was being spent on CBM schemes by WAPDA for economic and social development in the project area.

He was informed that about 3,300 jobs, including 1,808 for locals, had so far been created. The number would increase to 8,000 jobs during the peak construction period of the project, he maintained.