ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dasu project will trigger new era of socioeconomic development in country: Khursheed Shah

  • Minister for Water Resources directs WAPDA to complete the project within the stipulated time frame
BR Web Desk | APP 13 Jun, 2022

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said on Monday that the Dasu Hydro Power Project was vital for Pakistan’s energy needs, adding that the initiative would trigger a new era of socio-economic development in the country, APP reported.

He made the comments while visiting the Dasu dam site. During the visit, the minister was accompanied by Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, project management, representatives of the consultants, and contractors.

He said electricity generation from Dasu Hydropower Project would commence in 2026, stressing that the project would tremendously contribute to coping with the increasing requirements of the country by injecting sizeable cheap and green electricity into the national grid.

Outgoing Wapda chief visits 4 under-construction dams

He expressed satisfaction over the pace of progress of the project and directed WAPDA to complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

He also directed that the local people should be given priority in jobs on the project. "A meeting would soon be convened in Islamabad with all the stakeholders to review a self-managed resettlement package to address the grievances of the locals," he added.

Earlier, Khursheed Shah had a detailed round of the various components of the project including diversion tunnels and powerhouse complex, and reviewed the ongoing construction activities.

WAPDA General Manager and Project Director Anwar-ul-Haq apprised the minister that the 4320 MW- Dasu Hydropower Project was being completed in two stages.

He said at present, WAPDA was constructing stage-I with an installed generation capacity of 2160 MW and an annual energy generation of 12 billion low-cost and environment-friendly electricity.

The stage-II, when implemented, would also provide 9 billion units to the national grid, he added.

Upon completion of both stages, Dasu would be the project with the highest annual energy generation in Pakistan i.e. 21 billion units per annum on average.

The minister was further apprised that Rs17.34 billion was being spent on CBM schemes by WAPDA for economic and social development in the project area.

He was informed that about 3,300 jobs, including 1,808 for locals, had so far been created. The number would increase to 8,000 jobs during the peak construction period of the project, he maintained.

power outages development of Pakistan Wapda Chairman Khurshid Ahmad Shah Dasu project

Comments

1000 characters

Dasu project will trigger new era of socioeconomic development in country: Khursheed Shah

Rupee plunges to Rs203.86 against dollar amid IMF uncertainty

KP unveils Rs1,332 billion budget with focus on 'self-sufficiency'

Govt announces Rs3 billion subsidy to reduce price of ghee: Marriyum

Russia becomes India's second biggest oil exporter, trade sources

Dozens of companies, small business groups back US bill to rein in Big Tech

Bitcoin slumps under $25,000, lowest in 18 months

Reality of India's democracy is there for world to see: PM Shehbaz

Lucky to undertake feasibility for renewable energy project at Karachi plant

Oil falls on Beijing's COVID-19 warning, inflation worries

Read more stories