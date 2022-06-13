ANL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
Hong Kong stocks close sharply lower

AFP Updated 13 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled Monday as part of a rout across global markets after a forecast-beating jump in US inflation fuelled worries about an aggressive campaign of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index dived 3.39 percent, or 738.60 points, to 21,067.58.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.89 percent, or 29.28 points, to 3,255.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat, inching down 0.21 points to 2,085.10.

