ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistani, Chinese militaries reaffirm strategic partnership

Press Release 13 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Top military leaders from Pakistan and China have met each other in Beijing and discussed the international and regional security situation and defence cooperation between the two sides.

According to the ISPR, a senior-level tri-service military delegation of Pakistan visited China from 9 to 12 June and held wide-ranging discussions with senior officials the of Chinese military and other government departments.

It shared that an apex meeting was held on 12 June where the Pakistani side headed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the Chinese side led by Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China General Zhang Youxia.

“Both sides discussed their perspectives on the international and regional security situation and expressed satisfaction on defence cooperation between the two countries,” the military’s media wing said.

It further said that Pakistan and China reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed to continue regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest. “Both sides also vowed to enhance their training, technology and counterterrorism cooperation at the tri-service level.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

COAS ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Pakistan and China military leaders Pak China reaffirm strategic partnership General Zhang Youxia

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistani, Chinese militaries reaffirm strategic partnership

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Speaker says PML-N does not enjoy majority

Shehbaz speaks quite highly of FY23 budget

PTI added highest debt, liabilities: Miftah

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

IT exports Finance Bill recommendations seen as sure recipe for disaster

KE seeks payment of Rs25bn to clear SSGC dues

Dasu project to start generating power by 2026: minister

FATF: German envoy optimistic about Pakistan’s prospects

Read more stories