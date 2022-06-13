Pakistani, Chinese militaries reaffirm strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD: Top military leaders from Pakistan and China have met each other in Beijing and discussed the international and regional security situation and defence cooperation between the two sides.

According to the ISPR, a senior-level tri-service military delegation of Pakistan visited China from 9 to 12 June and held wide-ranging discussions with senior officials the of Chinese military and other government departments.

It shared that an apex meeting was held on 12 June where the Pakistani side headed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the Chinese side led by Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China General Zhang Youxia.

“Both sides discussed their perspectives on the international and regional security situation and expressed satisfaction on defence cooperation between the two countries,” the military’s media wing said.

It further said that Pakistan and China reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed to continue regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest. “Both sides also vowed to enhance their training, technology and counterterrorism cooperation at the tri-service level.”

