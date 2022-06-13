FIA to launch money laundering probe against Moonis Elahi

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore has decided to launch a money laundering investigation against former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Moonis Elahi.

Official sources said that the PML-Q stalwart, who is the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, had sent money abroad through hundi/hawala and built up properties worth billions of rupees. He is also among those PTI cohorts who allegedly got benefits from the sugar crisis in the country.

The sources said the agency decided to proceed against Moonis Elahi after it collected “sufficient” evidences of money laundering and getting “undue” benefits from the sugar cartel.

Reacting to the development, Moonis Elahi shared a screenshot of the “breaking news” on his official Twitter handle and wrote “Bismillah”. It may be mentioned that here that former prime minister Imran Khan last year had had tasked the FIA to investigate the sugar crisis throughout the country and find out who benefited from it, including the PTI lawmakers. However, the agency adopted a go slow policy against the PTI members, but remained quite active against opposition lawmakers, particularly Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

