Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022
Pakistan

Minister concerned at rapid urbanisation-driven depletion of agri lands

Recorder Report 13 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Environment Minister Ismail Rahoo, while expressing concern over the rapid depletion of agricultural lands, said that if the makers of housing schemes on agricultural lands did not stop, than food shortage and increase in environmental pollution would become inevitable in a few years. Muhammad Ismail Rahoo in his statement issued on Sunday further said that eradication of agricultural lands and setting up of housing societies on them is dangerous for agricultural economy and environment. Shortages of such a important crops like wheat, Cotton & Rice may also occur.

He said that due to water scarcity, heat wave and climate change in Sindh, the production of important crops is being adversely affected. Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, while instructing the officers, said that strict action should be taken against those who were illegally cultivating fertile lands in urban and rural areas as residential colonies, and to stop those who were creating societies. DCs of respective Districts should stop those who are setting up residential societies on agricultural lands.

Sindh Environment Minister Ismail Rahoo agri lands

