Subsidised flour available at 1,100 points in Lahore

APP 12 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has said supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said a total of 160,194 flour bags, out of which 57,071 of 10-kg and 103,123 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points.

He added the price of a 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qurat-ul-Ain Zafar inspected prices of commodities, rate list placement.

