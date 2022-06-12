Removal of names from list: IHC summons officials of religious affairs ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday summoned the concerned officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs on June 14 for removing the applicants’ names from Hajj quota under the government’s scheme.

The petitioners, Ghulam Ahmed and Dr AG Ansar submitted that they had participated in the ballots for Hajj-2022 and they were successful and were notified by the ministry that they should deposit Rs50,000/- per person as they are on the waiting list.

They maintained that they were subsequently notified by the ministry that they have been selected for Hajj-2022 and should deposit the required expenses approximately, Rs750,000/- per person, which was deposited. But thereafter their names were dropped and the reason being stated that the accrued dues have not been deposited, which is not true as they have deposited the amount, they added.

Govt’s Hajj scheme: ballot today

Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the case, noted that the petitioners are aggrieved by the action of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (respondent) in not facilitating them in proceeding for Hajj even though they were successful in the ballot for Hajj-2022.

He told the petitioners’ counsel to present the government’s Hajj policy at the next hearing.

The court observed that the petitioners have claimed that they were asked to submit the fee after being declared successful in the waiting list.

Removing their names from the list after having submitted the fee is unjust, Justice Sattar said. Hajj operations, which started on June 6, are operating in full swing.

In the last five days, 8,500 Pakistanis have left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

Another 1,500 pilgrims were set to leave for Madina Saturday. According to the religious ministry’s spokesperson, Hajj operation consisting 106 flights will continue till June 30.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022