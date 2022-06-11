ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris wheat ticks lower before US crop report

Reuters 11 Jun, 2022

PARIS: Euronext wheat edged lower on Friday, curbed by weakness in Chicago futures as grain markets awaited impetus from world crop forecasts from the US government.

A further fall in the euro, which hit a three-low against the dollar, lent support to Paris prices, partly offsetting the drop in Chicago.

September milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext was 0.3% down by 1425 GMT at 385.25 euros ($405.01) tonne.

Market participants are looking to the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) world crop report at 1600 GMT for a gauge of US supplies and the ongoing impact of the war in Ukraine.

Wheat markets have fluctuated this month in reaction to diplomatic talks to re-open Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

An agreement appeared uncertain as fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces raged in eastern Ukraine while traders were doubtful about how a shipping corridor could function.

After a dip in international demand in recent weeks as importers balked at high prices fuelled by the war in Ukraine, traders were increasingly looking ahead to the 2022/23 season that starts in July.

In France, traders said there was talk of a fresh wave of demand from drought-hit Morocco, with cargoes expected to be shipped in the coming weeks.

The condition of France’s soft wheat crop deteriorated for a sixth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

But a smaller decline in the latest week suggested rain and cooler temperatures may be curbing spring drought and averting further loss of yield potential for this summer’s harvest.

Wheat Paris wheat USDA FranceAgriMer

Comments

1000 characters

Paris wheat ticks lower before US crop report

Jul-Mar period: Outstanding govt guarantees stand at $6.06 billion

1.5pc dip: Education gets Rs90.556bn

Finance Bill laid before Senate amid opposition’s protest

455pc hike in PL proposed

Charitable hospitals’ supplies get ST relief

IK says budget based on unrealistic assumptions

FPCCI describes budget as ‘apparently satisfactory’

Huge protests in Asia over BJP spokeswoman’s remarks

Rs 1526.6 billion set aside for defence services

Budget an attempt to appease IMF, say analysts

Read more stories