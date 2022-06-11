ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Foreign aid estimated at Rs3.166trn

Tahir Amin 11 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has estimated foreign assistance of Rs 3.166 trillion for 2022-23 including Rs 1.389 trillion (44 percent) against Rs 2.747 trillion budgeted for the current fiscal year which was later revised upward to Rs 3.144 trillion.

The external resources projected for 2022-23 are greater by around 15 percent and one percent respectively when compared to the budgeted and revised estimates of 2021-22.

The government has budgeted estimates of Rs 722.341 billion under the head of programme loans and Rs 2.133 trillion under the head of other loans.

The programme loans estimated in the budget for 2022-23 are classified as Rs 140.884 billion from Asian Development Bank (ADB), Rs 159.608 billion from International Development Association (IDA), Rs 115.878 billion from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and Rs 303.180 billion from Pakistan certificates.

The government had budgeted Rs 496 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the current fiscal year for budgetary support however no amount has been budgeted for next fiscal year from the Fund.

Further no amount has been budgeted from China safe deposits (bilateral) for next fiscal year. The government has budgeted Rs 148.8 billion from Saudi Arabia (oil facility) for next fiscal year against zero for the current fiscal year which has been revised to Rs 70 billion.

The government budgeted Rs 1.389 trillion from foreign commercial banks for 2022-23 i.e. 44 percent of the total Rs 3.166 trillion against Rs 779.2 billion for 2021-22 which was later revised upward to Rs 821.923 billion.

The government budgeted Rs 372 billion from Eurobond/international Sukuk for 2022-23 against Rs 560 billion budgeted for the current fiscal year which is revised to Rs342.544 billion.

The government has budgeted Rs 223.2 billion from Islamic Development Bank for next fiscal year against Rs 160 billion for the current fiscal year which was revised to Rs 232.225 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ADB Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 foreign aid IBRD

Comments

1000 characters

Foreign aid estimated at Rs3.166trn

Jul-Mar period: Outstanding govt guarantees stand at $6.06 billion

1.5pc dip: Education gets Rs90.556bn

Finance Bill laid before Senate amid opposition’s protest

455pc hike in PL proposed

Charitable hospitals’ supplies get ST relief

IK says budget based on unrealistic assumptions

FPCCI describes budget as ‘apparently satisfactory’

Huge protests in Asia over BJP spokeswoman’s remarks

Rs 1526.6 billion set aside for defence services

Budget an attempt to appease IMF, say analysts

Read more stories