ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nine European countries urge NATO to beef up eastern flank

AFP 10 Jun, 2022

BUCHAREST: Nine Central and Eastern European countries on Friday asked NATO to strengthen its eastern flank following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting of the leaders of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia was held in the Romanian capital Bucharest less than three weeks ahead of a NATO summit meeting in Madrid.

“In view of the increased security risks in Romania and the Black Sea, consolidating NATO on its eastern flank, in a unified and balanced manner, becomes all the more urgent and crucial,” said Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the opening of the meeting, which he co-chaired with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

The Atlantic Alliance summit will draw up “a long-term vision… putting collective defence and Article 5 at the heart of the actions”, Iohannis stressed, advocating “a significant transformation of the deterrence and defence posture”.

NATO’s article 5 refers to collective defence, and states that an attack on one member is an attack on all of them.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been forced to miss this month’s summit due to health problems, but will join the debates online.

UN issues war crimes warning after death sentences in Ukraine war

The heads of state of the nine countries represented in Bucharest will also discuss the impact of the Russian invasion on the security of NATO’s “vulnerable partners”, including Moldova and Georgia.

In a telephone conversation with Poland’s President Duda on Wednesday, US counterpart Joe Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the security of NATO’s eastern flank and hoped that the Bucharest meeting would be “successful”, according to the White House.

In 2017, NATO deployed multinational battle groups in the Baltic states and Poland to deter Russia. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the military alliance sent reinforcements there.

Last month, the US-led alliance’s deputy secretary general Mircea Geoana said that NATO is no longer bound by past commitments to hold back from deploying forces in eastern Europe.

Moscow has “voided of any content” the NATO-Russia Founding Act by attacking Ukraine and halting dialogue with the alliance, Geoana told AFP.

Under the 1997 Founding Act, intended to reset the relationship between Russia and NATO, both sides agreed to work to “prevent any potentially threatening build-up of conventional forces in agreed regions of Europe, to include Central and Eastern Europe”.

NATO European countries NATO Summit Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Nine European countries urge NATO to beef up eastern flank

KSE-100 closes 278.77 points higher in anticipation of budget announcement

Rupee sheds 0.78% against US dollar owing to drop in forex reserves

Oil dives as U.S. inflation data surges; China imposes lockdowns

Pervez Musharraf hospitalised but not on ventilator: family

Aamir Liaquat laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Azam and Haq take Pakistan to 275-8 in second ODI

'Girls' education is a climate solution': Malala Yousafzai joins climate protest

Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says

Amazon to pull out of high-stakes bidding battle for India cricket rights

Lahore ATC grants interim bail to Shafqat Mehmood, other top PTI leaders

Read more stories