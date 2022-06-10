Hamza vows to provide relief to inflation-hit people

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz said on Thursday that the whole administrative and political machinery had been activated to provide relief to the distressed masses due to price-hike.

Tasks had been assigned to the provincial ministers, elected representatives and political assistants to alleviate the difficulties of the creatures of Allah Almighty, he added.

The CM directed the elected representatives to visit every big and small city in order to ascertain the prices of essential edibles and ensure provision of essential edibles at fixed rates to the masses.

He remarked that the performance of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners will be judged through their effective steps being taken to control prices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022