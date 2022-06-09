Hong Kong stocks close down

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended lower Thursday, in line with losses around Asia and following a drop on Wall Street as fears about inflation offset optimism about the outlook for Chinese tech firms.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.66 percent, or 145.54 points, to 21,869.05.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.76 percent, or 24.84 points, to 3,238.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 1.81 percent, or 37.73 points, to 2,045.70.