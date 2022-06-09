ANL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.68%)
ASC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 75.30 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (4.16%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.42%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.67%)
GGL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.81%)
GTECH 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.36%)
MLCF 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.81%)
PACE 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.37%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
PRL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.58%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.82%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3%)
TPL 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.25%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (6.46%)
TREET 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
TRG 78.72 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.77%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.46%)
WAVES 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.48%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.95%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 46.7 (1.13%)
BR30 15,075 Increased By 282.6 (1.91%)
KSE100 41,984 Increased By 431.1 (1.04%)
KSE30 16,063 Increased By 186.2 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka hit by power cuts after key union goes on strike

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

COLOMBO: Swathes of Sri Lanka were hit by electricity cuts on Thursday after a power sector union went on strike opposing new government regulations, compounding hardships as the country tackles a crippling economic crisis.

About 900 out of around 1,100 engineers of the state-run Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Sri Lanka’s main power company, went on strike at midnight, stalling operations at eight hydropower plants that generate around 1,000 MW of electricity.

Sri Lanka’s 22 million people are already suffering the country’s most serious financial turmoil in seven decades, with severe shortages of fuel, medicines and other essentials amid record inflation and a devaluation of its currency.

In a bid to stop the CEB Engineers’ Union from striking, Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a gazette notification late on Wednesday declaring electricity supply as an essential service.

The legal directive makes it mandatory for engineers to report to work. “President Rajapaksa called the union president late last night and made an appeal not to let the entire grid collapse.

So we are working to ensure hospitals and other essential services have power,“ the union’s joint secretary Eranga Kudahewa told Reuters. “But the strike will continue,” he said.

The union is opposed to government plans to amend legislation governing the country’s power sector, which include removing restrictions on competitive bidding for renewable power projects.

Brothers at odds, but ruling family still holds key to Sri Lanka’s future

But the government, pushing renewable energy as a potential solution for the country’s power woes, has underlined the need for the amendments to allow for quicker approval and implementation of projects.

Janaka Ratnayake, chairman of the power regulator Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, said regions supplied by hydropower had seen power outages, including parts of the commercial capital Colombo.

“We are working to restore services and will talk with the unions to reduce public inconvenience,” Ratnayake told Reuters.

Sri Lanka was crippled by long power cuts earlier this year after it was unable to import fuel needed to generate electricity, though the situation has improved as monsoon rains have bolstered hydropower generation.

Sri Lanka hydropower plants Ceylon Electricity Board Eranga Kudahewa

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka hit by power cuts after key union goes on strike

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Budget 2022-23: Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Read more stories