ANL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.59%)
ASC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.64%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 75.18 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (4%)
BOP 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.95%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.69%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.02%)
KOSM 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.36%)
MLCF 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PRL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.82%)
TELE 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.9%)
TPL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.16%)
TPLP 19.97 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (5.77%)
TREET 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
TRG 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.75%)
UNITY 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.61%)
WAVES 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.95%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 45.8 (1.11%)
BR30 15,063 Increased By 270.3 (1.83%)
KSE100 41,979 Increased By 425.9 (1.03%)
KSE30 16,058 Increased By 181.1 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil to test resistance at $123.65

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil is expected to test a resistance at $123.65 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into a range of $124.95-$125.84.

A bullish flag suggests a target of $129, which is still distant.

Below this level are various realistic targets that are revealed by two projection analyses on uptrend from $105.13 and $109.23, respectively.

Oil has pierced above the resistance at $122.49, it is expected to test the next resistance at $123.65.

Immediate support is at $121.54, a break below which could cause a fall to $120.24. On the daily chart, oil has broken a resistance at $121.63. The break opens the way towards $130.50.

US oil to rise into $121.54-$123.65 range

Before revisiting this high, the contract needs to overcome a barrier at $125.39.

With the downtrend from $130.50 having been so much reversed, it is almost certain that the uptrend from $64.43 has resumed.

However, not all doubts have been cleared.

One of them is about the corrective wave structure of the rise from $92.93.

The structure suggests a possible completion of the uptrend around $130.50.

US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil to test resistance at $123.65

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Budget 2022-23: Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Read more stories