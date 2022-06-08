ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
ASC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
ASL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.69%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGGL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
GTECH 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.13%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.41%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.46%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TPLP 19.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.55%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -0.3 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,749 Increased By 90.4 (0.62%)
KSE100 41,488 Decreased By -80.1 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,811 Decreased By -38.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil to rise into $121.54-$123.65 range

SINGAPORE: US oil is expected to break a resistance at $120.24 per barrel and rise into a range of...
Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil is expected to break a resistance at $120.24 per barrel and rise into a range of $121.54-$123.65.

The correction triggered by the resistance ended at the Tuesday low of $117.14, as confirmed by its three-wave structure. The uptrend could have resumed.

The trend is well controlled by a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $109.23.

Oil prices advance on low oil inventories expectation

The $123.65 level will be targeted once oil stands firm above $120.24. A bullish flag suggests a much higher target of $129.

Key support is at $118.14, a break below which could cause a fall into $114.74-$116.93 range.

On the daily chart, oil is poised to retest a resistance at $121.63.

The long-shadowed doji on Tuesday suggests a strong support around $116.15. Oil may not approach this level again.

Brent oil US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil to rise into $121.54-$123.65 range

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Germany, Pakistan resolve to enhance economic ties

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Solarization of govt offices on the cards

Process begins to appoint new PPIB MD

Read more stories