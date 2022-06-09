PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has consulted all the Chief Ministers on the decision taken by the federal cabinet regarding energy conservation, especially closure of market at 8pm after getting their feedback, the decision would be implemented.

This was stated by Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Wednesday while addressing a press conference on load-shedding and stated that the government has been trying to fix the things. He said that Karot hydropower plant production was less due to the water issue and hydel production at this point in time is 3996 MW, which should have been over 4000 MW.

The minister said the government would have avoided this situation at Trimmu LNG power plant and bring 1,200 MW electricity of Shanghai power plant in the system as soon as possible. “We are making all-out efforts and focus is to make operation,” he added.

He expressed the hope that there would be a substantial reduction in the load-shedding as shortfall was being faced due to an increase in demand following an unprecedented heat wave in the country.

He said that the energy conservation plan of early closure of market and on day work from home is also being pursued. Simultaneously, he said that the work in consumption and generation was being done and not a single megawatt was added in the system during the last four years.

With the passage of time demand increased and the previous government did not increase power generation. He said load shedding on 84 parent feeders was less and category-one feeders load shedding was relatively less, and the prime minister is taking daily briefing.

He said that affordability is an issue and power sector has become so complicated that the government would try to protect those lifeline consumers of 200 units against the price increase of electricity.

Future policy is that no power plant would be installed on imported fuel and low efficiency power plants have to be phased out. By 2030, 10,000 solar power has to be generated.

He said that those plants making Rs60 per unit was not being considered by him into installed capacity and stated that feasible capacity is only 23000 MW and the power shortfall is 4000 MW.

The industrial sector is being provided uninterrupted electricity and there are some feeders where not a single consumer is registered.

