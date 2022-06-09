PARTLY FACETIOUS: A gag order may work better

“The Boy Who Cried Wolf.”

“That Boy fooled his village people three times right and then was eaten by the wolf, this boy makes one blunder a day and that too publicly. His Tuesday blunder had cars lined up for miles at gas stations.”

“That was his idea of a joke and as all his other jokes it fell flat, I mean the Prime Minister looked extremely irritated at his speech. My recommendation: shut up or shut up.”

“Not gonna happen — perhaps a gag order may work better. Anyway going back to what you said about being the boy who cried wolf I reckon not, this boy made a speech that was aired on all God knows 50 plus channels but later tweeted he never said a word about the rise in petroleum prices.”

“That’s so Trumpian: saying one thing publicly and then denying it through a tweet.”

“So the boy who cried wolf is no longer applicable…have you seen the Wizard of Oz?”

“Yes.”

“The Munchkins, you know in the film…”

“Well the Munchkins were not qualified at anything while this guy has the degrees though not the temperament…”

“Oh why, oh why, are our highly educated from abroad so enamoured of executive positions, especially that of the ministry of finance, that they are willing to do whatever it takes? Defend the indefensible for surely Miftah’s defense of Dar’s flawed policies cannot be explained otherwise as they have been a source of serious concern to all independent economists.”

“The beauty of our technocrats!”

“Some technocrats have temporary party affiliations, a period defined as limited to the holding of office like Hafeez Sheikh, which implies he can proceed to bad mouth lack of performance on the civilians who appointed him…”

“And then there is Miftah Ismail defending the Senior Sharif family and their samdhi Dar without access to their personal asset files and…”

“Ha ha, so not the boy who cried wolf, not the Munchkin then who?”

“Calm down Shakespeare in Hamlet said out, out brief candle, Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more.”

“I am mindful of what follows: It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury signifying nothing.”

