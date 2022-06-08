ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
ASL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
AVN 72.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
GGGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
KEL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.62%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TPLP 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.64%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.39%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9 (0.22%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 134.1 (0.91%)
KSE100 41,553 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,877 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia need 125 to win T20I after Sri Lanka batting collapse

AFP Updated 08 Jun, 2022

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan batters failed to fire for the second consecutive T20 match against Australia and managed 124-9 in Colombo after the visitors won the toss and chose to field Wednesday.

The reigning T20 champions only need 125 to win the three match T20 series after they thrashed Dasun Shanaka-led team for a 10-wicket victory in the first T20 match on Tuesday.

Australia’s maverick all-rounder Glenn Maxwell opened the bowling with his off-spin and took 2-18 in his three overs to lead a tight bowling performance.

Maxwell was very well supported by pacers Jhye Richardson, who finished with 3-26 in his four overs, and Kane Richardson, who took four wickets and only gave away 30 runs in his spell.

Aaron Finch’s side kept the hosts under pressure throughout their innings with probing lines, sharp fielding and timely wickets.

Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka (3) and Danushka Gunathilaka (4) fell very early to Jhye and Maxwell before a 66-run stand between Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis gave some stability to the faltering innings.

Asalanka fell for 33-ball 39, with two fours and two sixes, to Maxwell and Mendis fell soon after that to Jhye after a 36-ball 36.

The hosts’ innings never took off and the team could only reach 63-2 after the first 10 overs and lost too many wickets in the second half of their innings.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (13), Shanaka (14) and Wanindu Hasaranga (12) once again exposed the weakness in Sri Lanka’s inexperienced middle-order.

The team suffered a similar batting collapse on Tuesday and were bowled out for 128 in the first T20.

Josh Hazlewood, who was the top performer for his team in the first match, bowled four wicketless but tight overs for 16 runs.

Australia’s frontline spinner Ashton Agar finished his four overs for 27 runs without a wicket.

australia Sri Lanka T20Is

Comments

1000 characters

Australia need 125 to win T20I after Sri Lanka batting collapse

Fitch sees Islamic banking getting major boost in Pakistan

Long march date to be announced soon: Imran Khan

Standard Chartered CEO sees shallow and short recession by early 2023

Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers

After hitting record low, rupee gains against US dollar in inter-bank market

Army Chief expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

Govt decides to abolish taxes on raw materials for export industries

FY23: World Bank projects economic slowdown in Pakistan, says growth will be 4%

World Bank approves $258mn funding to support Pakistan's healthcare sector

Putin, Raisi discuss need to revive Iran nuclear deal in phone call

Read more stories