ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
ASL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
AVN 72.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
GGGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
KEL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.62%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TPLP 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.64%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.39%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9 (0.22%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 134.1 (0.91%)
KSE100 41,553 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,877 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Rahul ruled out of South Africa series, Pant to lead

AFP 08 Jun, 2022

NEW DELHI: India’s KL Rahul has been ruled out of the five-match Twenty20 international series against South Africa at home due to a groin injury, the country’s cricket board said Wednesday.

The Indian opener was appointed captain of the team after all-format skipper Rohit Sharma and superstar Virat Kohli took a break following the end of the Indian Premier League tournament last month.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will lead the side in his place for the series, which begins Thursday in New Delhi.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also be absent after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets, according to a release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Hardik Pandya, who last month led Gujarat Titans to IPL triumph in their opening season, has been named vice-captain.

“The selection committee has not named a replacement for KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav,” the BCCI statement said.

“Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA (National Cricket Academy) where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment.”

Squad: Rishabh Pant (capt/wk), Hardik Pandya (v.capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa BCCI Twenty20 KL Rahul Rishabh Pant South Africa series

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Rahul ruled out of South Africa series, Pant to lead

Fitch sees Islamic banking getting major boost in Pakistan

Long march date to be announced soon: Imran Khan

World Bank approves $258mn funding to support Pakistan's healthcare sector

After record low, rupee gains against US dollar in inter-bank market

Govt decides to abolish taxes on raw materials for export industries

FY23: World Bank projects economic slowdown in Pakistan, says growth will be 4%

Putin, Raisi discuss need to revive Iran nuclear deal in phone call

Under Biden, China has widened trade lead in much of Latin America

22 killed as passenger van plunges into ravine near Killa Saifullah

Oil prices advance despite US inventory rise

Read more stories