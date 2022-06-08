England’s Root back to second in ICC batting rankings

LONDON: England star Joe Root’s match-winning century in the first Test against New Zealand has seen him climb back to second in the the ICC men’s world batting rankings.

Root’s unbeaten 115 at Lord’s on Sunday guided England to a five-wicket victory and meant he overtook New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Australia’s Steve Smith.

The 31-year-old former England captain is within 10 points of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, who went above Root to move to the top of the rankings in December.

England are 1-0 up in a three-match series against New Zealand, the World Test champions.

The second Test, at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge, starts on Friday.