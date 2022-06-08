Germany, Pakistan resolve to enhance economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany on Tuesday expressed the resolve to enhance bilateral relations with a special focus on boosting cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, climate change, and renewable energy.

The resolve was expressed during a news conference, jointly addressed by visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after delegation-level talks at the Foreign Office.

During the delegation-level talks, the two sides had an extensive exchange of views on various aspects of bilateral relations with a special focus on enhancing cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, climate change, and renewable energy.

Bilawal hoped that bilateral relations would be strengthened further through regular high-level exchanges, which had acquired a steady momentum in recent years. He also appreciated German companies doing business in Pakistan and invited more companies to take advantage of Pakistan’s business-friendly policies

Later speaking at a joint news conference, Bilawal said that Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan within the European Union and the fifth largest destination for Pakistan’s exports internationally.

He pointed out that Germany is one of the few counties with which Pakistan has a positive trade balance and last year Pakistan’s exports to Germany stood at $2.5 billion and imports from Germany were $1.3 billion. He further stated that Germany is the seventh direct investor in Pakistan with 35 German companies investing in Pakistan with a total investment of US$ 380.5 million.

During the meeting, he stated that the two sides discussed bilateral ties which completed 70 years last year, and reviewed bilateral cooperation in various areas as well as exchanged views on global issues. “We discussed ways and means to enhance our existing cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, climate change, defence and people-to-people contacts,” he said.

“We are working towards a pivot in Pakistan’s diplomacy and economic diplomacy. We are encouraging a reset of our relationships with countries. Our emphasis is on trade over aid, and our emphasis is enhancing economic cooperation,” he added.

Bilawal said that he and his German counterpart had detailed discussions on Afghanistan, emphasizing the grave humanitarian situations being faced by over 40 million Afghans. “Pakistan’s policy is clear. We support a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan, contributing to stability and regional connectivity.

It is our hope that the Afghan authorities would be responsive to the international community’s expectations regarding inclusivity, respect for human rights for all Afghans, including women and take effective actions against terrorism,” he said. For its part, he added that the international community must be actively engaged in preventing a humanitarian crisis.

“We also believe that the release of Afghanistan’s financial assets would be crucial in stabilizing its economy and giving it sustainability. This is more important because the world’s attention and resources are currently focused on the Ukrainian crisis. This is essential that the people of Afghanistan also receive the world’s attention,” he added.

Bilawal said that he also assured his German counterpart of Pakistan’s continued support to foreign governments, the EU and international organizations engaged in the evacuation of their personnel from Afghanistan.

He said that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine was also discussed, adding that Pakistan has continuously emphasised the principles of the UN charter, including self-determination of the people, no use of force, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and peaceful settlement of disputes. “Pakistan remains concerned about the wellbeing of the people of Ukraine. Reports of civilian casualties, massive outflow of refugees and internally displaced people are disturbing,” he added.

Reiterating Pakistan’s principled position, he said Pakistan believed that a solution must be found through dialogue and diplomacy. He added that ramifications of this conflict were being felt far beyond the European Continent, as far as in Pakistan, due to rising fuel and food prices. He added that in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and despite our own economic challenges, Pakistan had sent relief goods and humanitarian aid to the affected Ukrainian people.

Responding to a question about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said that there was no change in Pakistan’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding that Pakistan does not want to be dragged into conflict particularly given that “we have just experienced decade after decade of conflict in Afghanistan.”

“Ever since the Ukraine conflict started, we have been in regular contact with the leadership of Ukraine and Russia, as well as, the European Union and other countries urging them towards continued dialogue and diplomacy in the pursuit of peace,” he said.

He said that Pakistan is a small and developing country, but it always advocates that international laws should be adhered to, adding that all world conflicts should be resolved through peaceful means.

To another query, Bilawal said that Pakistan wants to engage with all its neighbours. He added that Pakistan was instrumental in establishing diplomatic ties between China and the United States, and it would continue to serve as a bridge.

About the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir dispute, he said that he had been vociferously raising the Indian atrocities during his engagements at the global fora and in his meetings with his counterparts of various countries, including the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He warned that the situation in Kashmir had been fast deteriorating due to the provocative steps of India that were trying to undermine the Muslim majority by marginalizing and turning it into a minority through illegal steps.

The foreign minister said the international community must immediately take notice of the increasing incidents of persecution of minorities and the rising tide of Islamophobia in India.

Referring to the recent provocative and sacrilegious statements by the BJP leaders, he said that such outrageous and highly condemnable statements had hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the world, adding that it was proof that India has turned into a fascist country and that it was no longer a secular India, but dominated by Hindutva ideology.

He said that Pakistan also wants peace with India, but it required a rational approach from the other side, adding that with such irrational steps by India, the space for peace was being squeezed. He said that peace in South Asia is linked to a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

In her comments, German foreign minister expressed serious concerns over the affairs in Afghanistan, saying: “The international community must stand united and together tell the Taliban loud and clear: ‘You are heading in the wrong direction’.”

She said that parents do not know how to feed their children and girls are deprived of their education while women are almost excluded from participation in public life. “Dissenting voices are brutally suppressed. The economy is grinding to a halt,” she added.

“As long as they go down this path, there is no room for normalization and even less for recognition of Taliban as legitimate rulers of the country,” she stressed, adding that Taliban’s rule would not be legitimized.

However, she added that the international community will not forget and abandon the people of Afghanistan. “It is not the fault of the people. The Taliban overthrew the government and since then, they have tightened their grip on Afghan society. We will continue to provide humanitarian aid and support to the people who need it the most, especially women and girls, who suffer the most under the Taliban’s rule,” she added.

She added that Pakistan had been Germany’s closest and most reliable partner in that regard, adding that under this close cooperation between the two countries, 14,000 Afghans, who were at risk in the country, could travel to Germany via Pakistan and were able to start a new life in safety and without fear.

About the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, she said that Moscow had set a “dangerous precedent” by invading the neighbouring country. “Russia’s invasion sets a wrong precedent. Our world is more dangerous if the law of the strongest applies, rather than international law,” she added.

She further stated that Russia’s restrictions on wheat exports and its capture of Ukrainian stocks had sent global food prices skyrocketing and putting the livelihoods of countries dependent on wheat imports at risk of a food crisis.

To a question about situations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the German foreign minister voiced concerns over the human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. “We support the work of the United Nations.

Also with the situation in Kashmir to ensure that all human rights are being guaranteed within the different bodies of the United Nations,” she added. She added that the constructive approach and confidence-building measures were the only way to improve the relationship between Pakistan and India.

She also welcomed the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire between the two countries, which was agreed upon in 2021, adding that there is a need for both sides to reduce tensions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022