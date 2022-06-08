ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.4%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.8%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TREET 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.68%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.36%)
UNITY 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.88%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,659 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,568 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,849 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Plea for appointing GB speaker as acting governor rejected

Terence J Sigamony 08 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking directions to the federal government to notify Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly as acting Governor.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition moved by a citizen through advocate Waheedur Rehman Qureshi, arguing that the said slot has been vacant for the last 48 days.

The petitioner, a resident of the GB, invoked the constitutional jurisdiction of the IHC under Article 199 of the 1973 Constitution seeking the Court’s direction to the federal government to notify the speaker GB Assembly as the acting Governor in order to restore the constitutional functioning of the GB.

The petitioner asserted that the office of GB governor fell vacant on 19.04.2022, and contended that the federal government is refusing to fulfil its obligation by notifying the Speaker as the Acting Governor of GB.

The counsel has referred to the relevant provisions of the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018 and Article 33 of the Order of 2018 that provides that there shall be a Governor who shall be appointed by the president on the advice of the prime minister.

Sub-clause of Article 33 says; “When the Governor is unable to perform his functions, the Speaker of the GB Assembly and in his absence any other person as the President may nominate shall perform the functions of Governor until the Governor returns to Gilgit-Baltistan or, as the case may be, resumes his functions.”

The IHC bench observed that admittedly, the office of Governor GB fell vacant pursuant to acceptance of resignation submitted by the former Governor. It added that in such an eventuality sub Article (2) of Article 33 is not attracted.

However, in order to fill the office of Governor Gilgit-Baltistan the President on the advice of the prime minister has to appoint a person as the Governor.

Justice Minallah noted, “A combined reading of Article 33 of the Order of 2018 explicitly shows that after the office of Governor falls vacant a fresh appointment has to be made by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.”

The chief justice stated that the prayer sought in the petition is misconceived. He; however, expected that the President would appoint a Governor on the advice of the Prime Minister in accordance with the manner prescribed under the Order of 2018. He; therefore, disposed of the petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah Waheedur Rehman Qureshi

Comments

1000 characters

Plea for appointing GB speaker as acting governor rejected

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Germany, Pakistan resolve to enhance economic ties

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Man sentenced to death for Varanasi bombings

Process begins to appoint new PPIB MD

Read more stories