All set for three-match Pak-West Indies ODI series from today

Muhammad Saleem 08 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan will face West Indies in Multan on Wednesday (today) in the first match of three ODIs which are part of the Super League cycle and both sides are eager to secure crucial points to advance their chances for direct qualification in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Babar Azam’s side defeated Aaron Finch’s men 2-1 in March in Lahore in what was Pakistan’s first ODI series win over Australia in 20 years. This is Pakistan’s fifth Super League series. They have defeated Zimbabwe, South Africa and Australia, and lost to England.

It is the captain himself who has been at the forefront of Pakistan’s successes. Babar, who is number one in the ICC ODI Player rankings for batters, leads the batting charts with 902 runs at a stratospheric average of 90.20. He is the only batter to have smashed five centuries in the ongoing cycle, with Ireland’s Paul Stirling being the second best with three.

Pakistan’s second best batter in the cycle has been Imam-ul-Haq who enters the series at the back of a scintillating Australia series in which he struck two consecutive centuries and a breezy 89 not out, playing an integral role in his side’s historic win.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

