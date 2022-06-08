WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 7, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-Jun-22 3-Jun-22 2-Jun-22 1-Jun-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.111487 0.110902 0.111111 0.110806 Euro 0.794723 0.794477 0.793156 0.793987 Japanese yen 0.005667 0.005703 0.005705 0.005749 U.K. pound 0.930165 0.932196 0.933187 U.S. dollar 0.740931 0.740426 0.741822 0.741213 Algerian dinar 0.005101 0.005098 0.005094 0.005098 Australian dollar 0.533544 0.537327 0.530922 0.531301 Botswana pula 0.061794 0.0619 0.06172 0.061595 Brazilian real 0.1549 0.154416 0.154956 0.155199 Brunei dollar 0.538741 0.540063 0.53888 0.540046 Canadian dollar 0.589725 0.588621 0.588888 0.586449 Chilean peso 0.000911 0.000908 0.000899 0.000899 Czech koruna 0.032154 0.032152 0.032121 0.032084 Danish krone 0.106802 0.10662 0.106729 Indian rupee 0.009539 0.009542 0.009561 0.009557 Israeli New Shekel 0.222368 0.222102 0.222921 Korean won Kuwaiti dinar 2.42174 2.42386 2.42385 Malaysian ringgit 0.168816 0.168865 0.168957 Mauritian rupee 0.016963 0.016999 0.017056 0.017052 Mexican peso 0.03789 0.037827 0.037928 0.037551 New Zealand dollar 0.485386 0.480107 0.483123 Norwegian krone 0.078637 0.078651 0.079053 Omani rial 1.927 1.92932 1.92773 Peruvian sol 0.198961 0.200007 0.200114 0.199358 Philippine peso 0.014027 0.014082 0.01414 0.014142 Polish zloty 0.173622 0.173447 0.172794 0.173112 Qatari riyal 0.203552 0.203797 0.20363 Russian ruble 0.012125 0.011949 0.012048 0.012058 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197582 0.197819 0.197657 Singapore dollar 0.538741 0.540063 0.53888 0.540046 South African rand 0.0484 0.047785 0.047752 0.047734 Swedish krona 0.076358 0.075632 0.075769 Swiss franc 0.772001 0.773134 0.770332 Thai baht 0.021544 0.021574 0.021589 Trinidadian dollar 0.109891 0.109789 0.110077 0.110124 U.A.E. dirham 0.201751 0.201994 0.201828 Uruguayan peso 0.018668 0.018568 0.018541 0.018515 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022