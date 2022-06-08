WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 7, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 6-Jun-22 3-Jun-22 2-Jun-22 1-Jun-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.111487 0.110902 0.111111 0.110806
Euro 0.794723 0.794477 0.793156 0.793987
Japanese yen 0.005667 0.005703 0.005705 0.005749
U.K. pound 0.930165 0.932196 0.933187
U.S. dollar 0.740931 0.740426 0.741822 0.741213
Algerian dinar 0.005101 0.005098 0.005094 0.005098
Australian dollar 0.533544 0.537327 0.530922 0.531301
Botswana pula 0.061794 0.0619 0.06172 0.061595
Brazilian real 0.1549 0.154416 0.154956 0.155199
Brunei dollar 0.538741 0.540063 0.53888 0.540046
Canadian dollar 0.589725 0.588621 0.588888 0.586449
Chilean peso 0.000911 0.000908 0.000899 0.000899
Czech koruna 0.032154 0.032152 0.032121 0.032084
Danish krone 0.106802 0.10662 0.106729
Indian rupee 0.009539 0.009542 0.009561 0.009557
Israeli New Shekel 0.222368 0.222102 0.222921
Korean won
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42174 2.42386 2.42385
Malaysian ringgit 0.168816 0.168865 0.168957
Mauritian rupee 0.016963 0.016999 0.017056 0.017052
Mexican peso 0.03789 0.037827 0.037928 0.037551
New Zealand dollar 0.485386 0.480107 0.483123
Norwegian krone 0.078637 0.078651 0.079053
Omani rial 1.927 1.92932 1.92773
Peruvian sol 0.198961 0.200007 0.200114 0.199358
Philippine peso 0.014027 0.014082 0.01414 0.014142
Polish zloty 0.173622 0.173447 0.172794 0.173112
Qatari riyal 0.203552 0.203797 0.20363
Russian ruble 0.012125 0.011949 0.012048 0.012058
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197582 0.197819 0.197657
Singapore dollar 0.538741 0.540063 0.53888 0.540046
South African rand 0.0484 0.047785 0.047752 0.047734
Swedish krona 0.076358 0.075632 0.075769
Swiss franc 0.772001 0.773134 0.770332
Thai baht 0.021544 0.021574 0.021589
Trinidadian dollar 0.109891 0.109789 0.110077 0.110124
U.A.E. dirham 0.201751 0.201994 0.201828
Uruguayan peso 0.018668 0.018568 0.018541 0.018515
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments