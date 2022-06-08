Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
08 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (June 07, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 202.00 203.00 DKK 28.69 28.79
SAUDIA RIYAL 53.70 54.20 NOK 21.05 21.15
UAE DIRHAM 54.70 55.20 SEK 20.37 20.47
EURO 214.50 216.50 AUD $ 144.00 145.50
UK POUND 251.00 254.00 CAD $ 159.50 161.00
JAPANI YEN 1.50426 1.52426 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 205.44 206.44 CHINESE YUAN 29.50 31.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
