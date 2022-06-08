ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Markets

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report 08 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (June 07, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          202.00    203.00   DKK                 28.69    28.79
SAUDIA RIYAL         53.70     54.20   NOK                 21.05    21.15
UAE DIRHAM           54.70     55.20   SEK                 20.37    20.47
EURO                214.50    216.50   AUD $              144.00   145.50
UK POUND            251.00    254.00   CAD $              159.50   161.00
JAPANI YEN         1.50426   1.52426   INDIAN RUPEE         2.30     2.60
CHF                 205.44    206.44   CHINESE YUAN        29.50    31.00
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       1.60     1.90
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

