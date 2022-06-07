Brent oil biased to rise to $122.25

SINGAPORE: Brent oil is biased to rise above a neutral zone of $118.87 to $120.66 per barrel, and extend its gains to $122.25.

The drop from the Monday high of $121.95 is classified as a pullback towards an inverted head-and-shoulders, which suggests a target of $123.91.

Strategically, the target will be available only when oil stands firm above a resistance at $120.66.

A break below $118.87 may open the way towards $117.35-$117.80 range.

Brent oil may test resistance zone of $122.25-$122.42

On the daily chart, the black candlestick on Monday signals a temporary dissipation of the bullish momentum.

A retracement analysis marks a neutral zone of $118.03 to $123.01.

A break above $123.01 will confirm the continuation of the uptrend towards $139.13, while a break below $118.03 could be followed by a drop towards $113.05.