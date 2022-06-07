ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
Heat wave likely to hit country this week

Recorder Report 07 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: A new heat wave is expected to hit various parts of the country this week with increase in temperatures, according to the Met Office.

The daytime temperatures are likely to remain high in most parts of the country during next 4 to 5 days.

Day temperatures in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Sindh and eastern Balochistan are expected to rise significantly above normal levels.

Occasional dust storm may also occur during afternoon and evening hours.

The heat wave is likely to be followed by the rain spell in upper and central parts of the country.

Dry period and heat wave conditions in the country may cause water stress for the standing crops, vegetable and orchards.

“General public is advised not to venture in the direct sunlight. Precautions should be taken to avoid heatstroke”, the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

met office Heat wave pakistan weather

