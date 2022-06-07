Senators demand trade boycott of India

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle came together in the upper house of the Parliament on Monday to demand an immediate trade boycott of India by banning all Indian products in Pakistani markets as Senate unanimously passed a resolution that condemned the “highly derogatory and sacrilegious remarks” made by two senior members of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

“These derogatory remarks reflect the fascist face of Indian government which deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan, Muslims and respectful people across the world,” read the resolution moved by former deputy chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The Senate, in the resolution, stated that it was deeply concerned at the rising communal violence and hatred against Muslims in India.

“Muslims are being systematically stigmatised, marginalised and subjected to a well-orchestrated state-sponsored physical, economic, social and religious assault from radical mentality in India,” it said.

The Senate expressed its strong commitment towards defending Namoos-e-Risaalat of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at national, regional and international fora.

The house reaffirmed its resolution, passed on May 30, against the spreading Islamophobia in Sweden and across the world.

The house unanimously demanded of the federal government to take the following actions: (i) Summon an emergency OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) conference for recording strong condemnation and protest against the “state-sponsored anti-Islam and sacrilegious acts in India and call upon all Muslim states to carry out diplomatic, economic and political boycott of India.” (ii) Record strong condemnation and protest at United Nations against the spreading Islamophobia, “anti-Muslim, anti-Islamic and fascist state-sponsored policies in India and other states.” (iii) Mobilise all sources of internal and external publicity for protection of Namoos-e-Risaalat (PBUH) in Pakistan and across the world. (iv) Carry out immediate trade boycott of India by banning all Indian products in Pakistani markets.

Apart from this resolution, Chairman Senate, in a ruling, decided that senators would march, after Juma prayer (June 10), towards the Indian Embassy to record their protest by handing over the unanimous resolution to the high officials of the Indian High Commission.

A three-member delegation will also be sent to the OIC to record protest against the “scathing remarks which have hurt the sentiment of Muslims worldwide,” Sanjrani decided.

“We urge the Muslim community and world Parliaments to raise this issue and the matter of Islamophobia on all platforms,” the Senate chief remarked, presiding over the house sitting.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem demanded that the routine agenda of the house be suspended to take up the issue of blasphemous remarks by the two BJP officials. He demanded that a joint resolution be moved in the house in condemnation of this blasphemy. He also demanded that Indian products be boycotted across the globe.

Waseem lambasted the federal government for increasing gas tariff by 45 per cent by OGRA (Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority).

The chairman Senate asked the opposition leader to focus on the house business agenda.

Waseem responded, “What could be more important an issue than this one? The house is on fire and we are talking about interior decoration. This imported government is getting more and more exposed with every passing day.”

He deplored that the federal government was suffering from “Imranophobia.”

Mushtaq Ahmed from Jamaat-e-Islami demanded that OIC session be convened to take up the issue of blasphemy by BJP office-bearers. “Holy Prophet is our redline. Whosoever will try to cross this redline will have to pay through the nose,” he said. The JI senator also demanded that Indian products be boycotted worldwide.

Hindu Senator Danesh Kumar from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Atta Ur Rehman from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F), Faisal Javed Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) among others also strongly condemned the remarks of the two BJP officials against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Meanwhile, the Senate on Monday passed Smart Institute of Sciences and Technology Bill 2022. The bill was jointly moved by Dilawar Khan (independent), Naseebullah Bazai (independent) and Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai (BAP). The bill provides for the establishment of a smart university of sciences and technology.

Two bills were introduced in the house and referred to relevant committees: Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition on Employment of Children Bill 2022 and Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The house is scheduled to meet again on Thursday.

