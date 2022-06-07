Russian gas flows via Nord Stream 1 rise, other flows stable

LONDON: Russian gas flows to Europe directly to Germany rose on Monday from its level during the weekend, while other flows remained stable.

Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea rose to 68,537,884 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Monday morning, from 66,522,627 kWh/h over the previous 24 hours. Flows were in line with customer requests.

Nominations for flows of Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were unchanged compared with Saturday at 36.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russia’s Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 40.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Monday, unchanged from 40.1 mcm on Sunday.