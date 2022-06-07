ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
ASL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.85%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.49%)
GGL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.81%)
GTECH 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.54%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.7%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
SNGP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.88%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
TPL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.14%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.54%)
TREET 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
TRG 77.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.19%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 55.6 (1.37%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 255.3 (1.76%)
KSE100 41,577 Increased By 262.3 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,868 Increased By 134.6 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian gas flows via Nord Stream 1 rise, other flows stable

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Russian gas flows to Europe directly to Germany rose on Monday from its level during the weekend, while other flows remained stable.

Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea rose to 68,537,884 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Monday morning, from 66,522,627 kWh/h over the previous 24 hours. Flows were in line with customer requests.

Nominations for flows of Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were unchanged compared with Saturday at 36.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russia’s Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 40.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Monday, unchanged from 40.1 mcm on Sunday.

Gazprom Russian gas Nord Stream 1 pipeline

Comments

1000 characters

Russian gas flows via Nord Stream 1 rise, other flows stable

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Read more stories