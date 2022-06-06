ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
'Unnecessary views' on Pakistan's nuclear programme should be avoided: CJCSC Gen Raza

  • Says when necessary, National Command Authority is the right forum to issue specific responses or views
BR Web Desk 06 Jun, 2022

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Nadeem Raza said on Monday that "unnecessary and unfounded views" related to Pakistan's nuclear programme should be avoided, adding that when necessary, the National Command Authority (NCA) is the "right forum to issue specific responses or views."

Gen Raza made the comments while delivering a keynote address at a seminar on "Regional Environment and Imperatives of Security" at the NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) in Islamabad.

The seminar was attended by students, academics, and distinguished experts from different parts of the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state.

Reiterating the significance of Pakistan’s nuclear capability, he said that the programme remains the "guarantor of deterrence and defence of Pakistan."

"Pakistan’s nuclear programme enjoys across-the-board support of all political parties and the people of Pakistan. The NCA, with all its political and military leadership, stands firm for the strategic programme," he said.

Gen Raza assured the audience that Pakistan will not compromise on its nuclear programme under any circumstances.

"Pakistan is a confident and responsible nuclear power. It pursues the policy of full-spectrum deterrence within the precincts of credible minimum deterrence. Our national security and safety architecture meets all national and international obligations and caters for all kinds of scenarios.

He stressed that "unnecessary and unfounded views on the strategic program should be avoided" as Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power.

"When necessary, NCA is the right forum to issue specific responses or views," he added.

