Hong Kong, mainland shares close with big gains

HONG KONG: Markets finished sharply higher in Hong Kong and mainland China on hopes for an economic bounce as authorities ease some Covid-19 containment measures in major cities including Shanghai and Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.71 percent, or 571.77 points, to 21,653.90.

Hong Kong shares rally into the weekend

The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.28 percent, or 40.91 points, to 3,236.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 2.32 percent, or 47.05 points, to 2,073.55.