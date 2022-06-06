ANL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
ASC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
ASL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.95%)
AVN 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
FNEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.06%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
MLCF 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.96%)
PACE 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PRL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
SNGP 29.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.32%)
TELE 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
TPL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.55%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.54%)
TREET 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.87%)
UNITY 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.31%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
BR100 4,111 Increased By 44 (1.08%)
BR30 14,737 Increased By 198.4 (1.36%)
KSE100 41,536 Increased By 221.4 (0.54%)
KSE30 15,841 Increased By 107.7 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong, mainland shares close with big gains

AFP 06 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Markets finished sharply higher in Hong Kong and mainland China on hopes for an economic bounce as authorities ease some Covid-19 containment measures in major cities including Shanghai and Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.71 percent, or 571.77 points, to 21,653.90.

Hong Kong shares rally into the weekend

The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.28 percent, or 40.91 points, to 3,236.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 2.32 percent, or 47.05 points, to 2,073.55.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong, mainland shares close with big gains

Govt to prioritise agriculture and exports in upcoming budget: Miftah

PM Shehbaz welcomes continuous Japanese support

Using RMB/PKR in bilateral trade: PM directs SBP to hold meetings with Chinese banks

Oil prices hit $120 as Saudi July price rise eclipses OPEC+ deal

FO summons Indian diplomat to condemn Nupur Sharma’s comments

After boos and ‘partygate’, UK PM Johnson set to face confidence vote

Timely 5G rollout hinges on political stability

Information about beneficial owners: PPRA issues regulations

Gold inches higher as US Treasury yields slip, rate-hike bets weigh

PAMA concerned at new mechanism introduced by SBP

Read more stories