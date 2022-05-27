Hong Kong shares rally into the weekend

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Friday on a strong note, tracking a rally on Wall Street, fuelled by a surge in tech giants following forecast-beating earnings from Alibaba and Baidu.

The Hang Seng Index rose 2.89 percent, or 581.16 points, to 20,697.36.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.23 percent, or 7.13 points, to 3,130.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat, inching down 0.10 points to 1,955.03.