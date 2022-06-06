ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.86%)
ASL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.59%)
AVN 73.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.42%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
GGL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.75%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.13%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PRL 17.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
SNGP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.88%)
TELE 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.05%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.51%)
TREET 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
TRG 77.08 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.09%)
UNITY 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.64%)
WAVES 12.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 39.5 (0.97%)
BR30 14,733 Increased By 195.3 (1.34%)
KSE100 41,527 Increased By 211.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 15,834 Increased By 99.8 (0.63%)
CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $17.37-1/2

Reuters 06 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may retest a resistance at $17.37-1/2 per bushel, a break could open the way towards $17.57-1/2.

The correction triggered by this resistance was a bit deeper than expected.

However, the contract managed to stay above a rising trendline after briefly piercing below it. The uptrend looks steady.

A break below $16.93-1/2, however, could confirm a reversal of the uptrend.

Crop Watch: Healthy start for corn; N Dakota makes progress

A bearish target zone of $16.63-1/2 to $16.73-3/4 will be established accordingly.

On the daily chart, the contract is a bit struggling around the upper trendline of a wedge.

The current expectation is the contract would eventually climb above this pattern, as bulls are quite persistent in testing the resistance at $17.27-3/4.

The bullish outlook has to be revised, once the contract breaks the support at $16.85.

Wheat Corn Soybeans

