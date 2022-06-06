JGB yields tick higher, tracking Treasuries amid Fed tightening worries

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields ticked higher on Monday, tracking moves in US Treasuries after strong jobs data supported bets for aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The 10-year cash JGB had yet to trade as of 0600 GMT, but 10-year JGB futures fell 0.17 point to 149.69.

The 20-year JGB yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.760%, and the 30-year JGB yield added 1 basis point to 1.035%.

The two- and five-year yields each rose 0.5 basis point to -0.005% and -0.070%, respectively.

“Overseas yields are rising, and with the 30-year JGB auction tomorrow, both futures and longer-term cash bonds are getting cheaper,” said Ataru Okumura, strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. “It’s also a Monday, so trading is thin.”