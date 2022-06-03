ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
ASC 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.9%)
ASL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
AVN 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.92%)
BOP 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.94%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
FNEL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.95%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.49%)
GTECH 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.37%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-9.63%)
KOSM 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.44%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.8%)
PRL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.17%)
SNGP 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
TELE 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.29%)
TPLP 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.67%)
TREET 28.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.67%)
TRG 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.93%)
UNITY 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.95%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.84%)
BR100 4,105 Decreased By -77.1 (-1.84%)
BR30 14,685 Decreased By -478.4 (-3.15%)
KSE100 41,482 Decreased By -755.8 (-1.79%)
KSE30 15,836 Decreased By -272.8 (-1.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields fall amid caution ahead of US jobs data

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday amid caution in the run-up to a key US jobs report, while a moderately firm outcome for the central bank’s bond buying operations underpinned sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.230% and the 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.745%.

The US non-farm payrolls report for May - due later in the day - is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates by half a percentage point a few more times this year.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.17 point to 149.86, with a trading volume of 17,956 lots, boosted by demand for covering short positions.

JGB yields track US yields higher, boost demand at 10-year auction

The 30-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.025% and the 40-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 1.115%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to -0.075%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.010%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields fall amid caution ahead of US jobs data

Staggered payments: Govt decides to convince Chinese firms

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Shaukat Tarin suggests buying Russian oil, reducing margins of refineries

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day as fighting rages

Turkey officially changes name at UN to 'Turkiye'

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Moody’s changes outlook to negative

Read more stories