HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Monday with healthy gains, helped by a big jump in tech firms as traders shrugged off a sharp drop on Wall Street at the end of last week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.95 percent, or 200.38 points to 21,282.51.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 1.50 points to 3,196.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat, inching up 0.81 points to 2,027.32.