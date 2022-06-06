French Open 2022: Who said what

PARIS: Who said what at the 2022 French Open which ended at Roland Garros on Sunday:

“It’s obvious that with the circumstances that I am playing, I can’t and I don’t want to keep going, so the mindset is very clear. I’m going to keep working to try to find a solution and an improvement for what’s happening in the foot.”

– Rafael Nadal hoping that new treatment will cure his long-standing foot injury.

“I wanted to say something to Ukraine, to sty strong, because the war is still there.”

– Women’s champion Iga Swiatek in a moving post-final speech.

“No. Snitches get stitches.”

– Sloane Stephens refusing to divulge the nature of the talks which led to the WTA decision not to award ranking points at Wimbledon.

“I don’t get much words said about the support of my country and it’s just tough to be with people who look like they don’t understand.”

– Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko says only a handful of players have asked her about the three-month war.

“For me, I’m not sure why, but I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it’s more like an exhibition. I know this isn’t true, right? But my brain just like feels that way. Whenever I think like something is like an exhibition, I just can’t go at it 100%.”

– Naomi Osaka says she is leaning towards skipping Wimbledon following the decision to strip the tournament of ranking points.

“I know it’s not good for the planet, but I will try to switch to a hybrid car maybe next time.”

– Diane Parry, 19, who knocked out defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, reveals she has traded in her scooter for a car now she has her driving licence.

Nadal crushes Ruud in straight sets, clinches French Open final

“I think for me most of the time or 99.9% of the time is from an account with no followers or anything. I think for me I just don’t take it seriously. I think it’s funny. A lot of times the crazy messages that I get I share with friends and just laugh about them, because some of them are pretty absurd with the insults they can come up with.”

– US star Coco Gauff on social media abuse.

“I’m a little bit scared of spiders, but I need to say I was much more scared when I was 10 or 12. When you grow up you need to sometimes face your fears. I never saw a tarantula, so I think I’m going to be scared if I see one. I’m not any more scared of small spiders.”

– World number two Daniil Medvedev on one of his main phobias.

“I loved the Chateau of Versailles because everything is so symmetrical. I love maths so if things are not symmetrical, then I am like ‘Wow, this is so wrong’.”

– Iga Swiatek on her fondness for one of France’s most visited

“It was just a panic attack. I didn’t know how to handle it, because I don’t have it often.”

– 2018 champion Simona Halep on a worrying moment in her defeat to China’s Zheng Qinwen.

“I’d like to apologise to my family for giving them a heart attack.”

French Open champion Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

– Leylah Fernandez after her topsy-turvy win over Belinda Bencic.

“I call her Jil-One-L.”

– Sloane Stephens on her last-16 opponent Jil Teichmann.

“It hurts more than my injury itself. It’s really too much when you see everything I’ve been giving on the court for so many years.”

– France’s Alize Cornet on being booed when she retired injured 6-0, 3-0 down against Zheng Qinwen.

“In this era that we are in right now, and as a woman, a former woman’s player, I don’t feel bad or unfair saying you have more attraction, more attractivity

– can you say that? Appeal?

– for the men’s matches.“

– Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo on the decision to only schedule one women’s match in 10 night sessions. Mauresmo later walked back on her comments, claiming they had been taken out of context.

“Yeah it’s a Grand Slam final but there are so many things going on in the world, especially in the US – I think it’s not important to stress over a tennis match.”

– Coco Gauff after reaching her maiden Grand Slam final.