ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Using RMB/PKR in bilateral trade: PM directs SBP to hold meetings with Chinese banks

Mushtaq Ghumman 06 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to hold meeting with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China for use of RMB/ PKR for bilateral trade between the two countries, official sources told Business Recorder.

Prime Minister issued these directions to SBP during a meeting with Chinese businessmen on May 30, 2022.

He further directed all relevant Ministries/ Divisions/ Organizations to ensure that timelines given by Planning Division and agreed by Chinese companies are adhered to. In case a Ministry is unable to meet the timelines for justifiable reason, this should be communicated to the Chinese Companies, Planning Division and the Prime Minister Office before expiry of timelines.

According to sources, Finance Division has been directed to take immediate measures to address the liquidity issues of CPEC IPPs.

Prime Minister directed Secretary Power Rashid Langrial to hold meeting with power companies based on imported coal to address their specific issues and to also work out mechanism/ modalities for their conversion from imported to local coal. Security of personnel of Chinese companies operating in Gwadar shall be further strengthened, he asked.

During the meeting, it was decided that investments in solar and wind power projects, and desalination plant at Karachi shall be encouraged to save precious foreign exchange being spent on imported fuels, the sources maintained.

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

In another meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister, it was decided that in view of the low efficiency of non-cogeneration Captive Power Plants (CPPs), a Committee headed by Minister for Finance shall hold deliberations with the businesses/ corporates generating electricity through non-cogeneration CPPs and work out options for diverting gas to the national security system.

Power Division, sources said, has been directed to come up with sectoral plan to improve the financial health of power sector within two weeks.

It was also decided that levy on incandescent bulbs shall be imposed/ enhanced to discourage their use. This may be accompanied by incentives to encourage use of LED bulbs, if needed.

Petroleum Division has been directed to look into the matter of injecting additional gas from Mami-Khel gas field into the system.

It was noted that the bio-monthly price determination of POL products does not envisage non-applicability of 10 per cent duty on Motor Spirit imported from China. Ministry of Finance and Petroleum Division shall immediately look into this issue so that any unfair advantage to OMCs is stopped forthwith and recovery initiated in case of past undue benefits.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, in its meeting held on June 3, 2022 imposed 10 per cent Regulatory Duty (RD) on MS import from China. The decision will be ratified by the federal cabinet in its forthcoming meeting.

Prime Minister has also directed that privatisation of loss making SOEs be expedited as presently this process is very slow.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Finance Division IPPs SBP CPEC Prime Minister foreign exchange Chinese companies Bilateral trade PKR Bank of China RMB Chinese businessmen ICBC

Comments

1000 characters

Using RMB/PKR in bilateral trade: PM directs SBP to hold meetings with Chinese banks

PTI rejects PM’s offer

Timely 5G rollout hinges on political stability

Much to govt’s chagrin, IK returns to Islamabad

Information about beneficial owners: PPRA issues regulations

PAMA concerned at new mechanism introduced by SBP

US to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s comments denounced

PKR makes a gain

BD port depot fire kills 49, injures 300

Read more stories