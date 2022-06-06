Economic stability to be restored soon: governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Sunday that in this hour of difficult circumstances, the government is facing a lot of challenges due to which tough decisions have to be taken.

“I firmly believe that where there is good intention and will, there is a way,” he said while talking to different delegations.

During the meeting, participants congratulated him on assuming the office of Governor Punjab and expressed best wishes.

Talking on the occasion, the Governor said that the focus of the present government is only on the development, prosperity and stability of Pakistan. He said that Muslim League (N) has always taken steps for the welfare of the common man. He said that in the previous era of PML-N, the economy was better and the rate of inflation was also low.

The Governor said that whenever the leadership of PML-N took over the reins of the country, it worked for the economic development of the country. He said that every person has a responsibility to play his role in the development of the country. He said that business community has an important role in the economy of the country. He said that economic stability would be restored in the country soon.

He said that the government would take all possible steps to address the problems faced by the businessmen. He further said that the doors of Governor House are open to all especially those belonging to South Punjab who can meet him whenever they want. He said that the PML-N leadership would do its best to fulfill the trust reposed in them.

Moreover, the Governor in his message on World Environment Day said that environmental pollution and global warming is a challenge for the whole world including Pakistan and joint efforts are required to tackle it. He said there was a need to move towards renewable energy to reduce global warming and the government had recently abolished sales tax on solar panels to promote the use of solar energy.

