PR procures 230 modern coaches

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has procured a total of 230 modern passenger coaches not only to modernize the department but also to facilitate the passengers.

Talking to APP, an official of the Ministry of Railways said that first batch of the procured coaches would be arriving by the end of June, adding that “the high power locomotives, 4,000 horsepower have been procured to enhance payload for maximizing freight revenue”.

He said that the process for installing Radio Frequency Identification System (RFIS) over the railway network had been initiated, which would transform the department on modern lines by effective and efficient monitoring of rolling stock.

The process for installing Automatic Train Protection (ATP) in locomotives had been initiated and would be operational after the complete installation of Computer Based Interlocking (CBI) at 31 stations, he added.

The official said in order to monitor the train operation 24/7 and to ensure and improve punctuality, the central control office situated in Pakistan Railways Headquarters Office, Lahore as well as the control offices in all seven operational divisions were working.

“These control offices work round the clock and the department has taken several measures to improve punctuality and reduce running times of the trains”, he said.

The official further shared that the spare rakes and coaches had been stationed at Lahore and Karachi, to ensure the departure of trains on time and besides these spare coaches had also been stationed at major stations en route to address untoward situations to running trains.

To a question, he replied that level crossing gates on the entire system had been duly connected telephonically with operational stations to ensure timely closing of gates to avoid detentions and accidents.

The official said VHF (Walkie Talkies) sets were also provided for prompt communication between train crews and stations.