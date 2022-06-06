ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

NBA: Mike Fratello wins lifetime coaching achievement award

Reuters 06 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: Mike Fratello, who followed 16 years as an NBA head coach with a successful career in the broadcast booth, is the winner of the 2022 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award.

It is given annually by the National Basketball Coaches Association, which announced the honor on Sunday.

“Mike Fratello’s accomplishments are well documented, both as a coach and a broadcaster,” said Rick Carlisle, the Indiana Pacers head coach and association president in a news release. “Sixteen years as an NBA head coach, 647 regular season wins, NBA Coach of the Year honors, head coach of the Ukraine National Team and multiple Emmys all combine to represent a lifetime devoted to basketball.” Fratello, 75, had a 667-548 record with the Atlanta Hawks (1981, 1983-90), Cleveland Cavaliers (1993-99) and Memphis Grizzlies (2004-07). His teams finished at .500 or above in 13 of his 16 seasons and made the playoffs 11 times.

“Chuck Daly was a special man and a special coach — and this is a special award,” Fratello said. “It means so much to me because Chuck was a mentor, a close friend, and a trusted confidant during my NBA coaching career and beyond. It is an honor to be recognized by my peers, whom I respect and admire. I am proud to join the ranks of the previous recipients — all exceptional coaches and extraordinary individuals.” His achievements as a broadcaster include working at NBC with Marv Albert for three NBA seasons, and the two also called the action at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, which featured the “Dream Team.” He also has called games for Turner Sports, NBA TV and several regional networks.

NBA Mike Fratello Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award

Comments

1000 characters

NBA: Mike Fratello wins lifetime coaching achievement award

Economy: PM for ‘grand dialogue’

PTI rejects PM’s offer

Timely 5G rollout hinges on political stability

Much to govt’s chagrin, IK returns to Islamabad

Information about beneficial owners: PPRA issues regulations

PAMA concerned at new mechanism introduced by SBP

US to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s comments denounced

PKR makes a gain

BD port depot fire kills 49, injures 300

Read more stories