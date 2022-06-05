PTI to stage countrywide protests against inflation: Shah Mahmood

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that the party will stage countrywide protests against the skyrocketing inflation, Aaj News reported.

He said this while elaborating on the decisions taken by the PTI core committee during today’s session chaired by chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala.

“The PTI core committee reviewed the economic and political situation of the country. The core committee expressed serious concerns over the deteriorated situation of the national economy and has decided to stage protests across the country against skyrocketing inflation.

“Rs60 per litre was increased on petrol and diesel. A massive hike was also made in the prices of electricity and gas. Just after an "experienced government" comes into power, there is a shortage of flour in the country. A 20-kilogram flour bag is now being sold at Rs1,600 in Punjab.

“The inflation has increased and another wave of inflation is likely to hit the country due to the recent steps of the incumbent government.”

The PTI vice-chairman warned the government of strong political reaction in case Imran Khan is arrested.

“The nation has listened to the threatening and non-political statements of Rana Sanaullah. The Interior Minister is willing to arrest the PTI chairman. Strong reaction will be witnessed if Imran Khan is arrested. It will be his misunderstanding that we will stay silent on Imran Khan’s arrest.”

He directed the PTI workers to finalise planning for giving a peaceful reaction if the government chooses to arrest Imran Khan.

Commenting on PTI lawmakers' resignation, Qureshi said it had been decided that none of the PTI lawmakers who submitted their resignations to the former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser will appear before the current speaker.

He announced that the political party will actively participate in by-polls on 20 vacant seats in Punjab.