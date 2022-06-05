ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA speaker meets APNS executive body

Press Release 05 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly and former Prime Minister Raja Parvez Ashraf hosted a dinner at Islamabad in honour of APNS executive committee members. Federal Minister for Information Marium Aurangzeb and PPP Information Secretary Faisal Kundi were also present.

The APNS delegation was led by its President Sarmad Ali and included: Ramiza Nizami, Mehtab Khan, Khushnood Ali Khan, Sardar Khan Niazi, Ayaz Badshah, Haroon Shah, Gauhar Zahid Malik, Waseem Ahmed, Munir Gillani, Mohsin Bilal, Humayon Gulzar, Muhammad Waqaruddin, Tahir Mughal and Rukhsana Saulat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NA Speaker APNS Sarmad Ali Raja Parvez Ashraf APNS executive body Faisal Kundi Marium Aurangzeb

Comments

1000 characters

NA speaker meets APNS executive body

Tier-1 integration: FBR unveils list of 113 unregistered retailers

Utility cos/agencies: ECC allows release of Rs37.33bn to PPOD for clearance of dues

SNGPL, SSGC project UfGs contrary to Ogra benchmark

Imran censures PML-N govt for economic ‘slide’

President asks PM to reconsider electoral, accountability bills

Ogra raises gas prices up to 45pc

Rs5/unit relief on electricity bills may end next month

PM seeks plan to reduce electricity load-shedding within 24hrs

KSA to host 4th OIC moot on mediation today

Thar Coal Block-I power plant: CM launches mega water project to facilitate IPP

Read more stories