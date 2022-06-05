NA speaker meets APNS executive body

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly and former Prime Minister Raja Parvez Ashraf hosted a dinner at Islamabad in honour of APNS executive committee members. Federal Minister for Information Marium Aurangzeb and PPP Information Secretary Faisal Kundi were also present.

The APNS delegation was led by its President Sarmad Ali and included: Ramiza Nizami, Mehtab Khan, Khushnood Ali Khan, Sardar Khan Niazi, Ayaz Badshah, Haroon Shah, Gauhar Zahid Malik, Waseem Ahmed, Munir Gillani, Mohsin Bilal, Humayon Gulzar, Muhammad Waqaruddin, Tahir Mughal and Rukhsana Saulat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022