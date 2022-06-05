‘Imran should wait for elections till 2023 quietly’”: Govt will mend strained ties with all countries if PM allowed to work: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that the government will mend Pakistan’s strained relations with all the countries, if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is allowed to work and that he will bring back investment in Pakistan.

She once again asked the former prime minister, Imran Khan, to wait for elections till 2023 quietly. Addressing the media, she said Imran Sahib is afraid of Shehbaz Sharif’s performance because he knows that if Shehbaz continues to work with the same diligence and attention, inflation will come down.

“Imran Sahib knows that Shehbaz Sharif will fix the economy”, she said.

He also knows that Shehbaz Sharif will also mend Pakistan’s strained relations with all the countries, she maintained while adding that Khan is sure that if Shehbaz Sharif is allowed to work, he will bring back investment in Pakistan.

She further assured that Shehbaz Sharif will provide employment to the youth. “Look at the face of your incompetence, corruption, and political hypocrisy in the mirror and then make a speech,” she said.

“Sit quietly at home and wait for more rejections in 2023”, she said. Shehbaz Sharif will take care of your ruined economy and also put an end to your spreading sedition, the information minister said.

She asked that the one who brought “economic catastrophe” and inflation in four years is demanding an account of one and a half months.

