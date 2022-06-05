ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
‘Tough decisions’ imperative to stabilise economy: Analysts

Recorder Report 05 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Terming the ‘tough decisions’ taken by the incumbent government as timely, political activists and economic experts believe that these decisions were imperative and taken in the larger interest of the country.

PML-N leader Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema said the tenure of the previous government was the worst ever in the history of Pakistan in terms of inflation, currency devaluation, non-provision of relief to the masses and many other problems. The previous government did not have expert economic team, no vision, no planning and the economy deteriorated, he claimed, adding: “The Pak rupee devaluation resulted in a tsunami of inflation and the people are suffering now.”

Cheema said the present government has to abide by the terms and conditions of the agreement signed by the previous government with the IMF. Difficult decisions are imperative to stabilize the economy and hopefully, the government will provide massive relief to the people.

Economist Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig said, “It was an unpopular decision made by the incumbent government to increase the petroleum prices. This decision was imperative and has been made in the larger interest of the country.”

He said the previous government reduced the petroleum prices and capped it that was incomprehensible.

