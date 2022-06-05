Punjab govt abolishes petrol quota of ministers

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday announced to abolish the petrol quotas of provincial ministers in view of the rising prices of petroleum products. Minister Ataullah Tarar said that the Punjab government has put a ban on utilization of petrol quotas for all provincial ministers.

Talking to reporters in Lahore, Tarar said that all ministers will now pay for fuel from their pockets as there will not be an option of an official petrol quota now.

“Even ministers will have to buy petrol for themselves for the official tours as well,” Tarar made in clear. He criticized arch rival PTI Chairman Imran Khan for utilizing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government expenses as he is residing in Peshawar Chief Minister House.

He claimed that even the bottles of mineral water Imran Khan was drinking in Peshawar were being paid for by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. It may be mentioned here that the Sindh government had already slashed petrol quota of Sindh chief minister and cabinet ministers by 40 percent.