ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

King in ‘second class citizens’ claim after French Open schedule row

AFP 04 Jun, 2022

PARIS: Tennis pioneer Billie Jean-King waded into the French Open scheduling row on Saturday by claiming women players are treated like “second class citizens”.

Roland Garros organisers came under fire for putting nine men’s matches in 10 night sessions this year.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said men’s matches were more appealing, comments from which she eventually walked back on.

“You’ve got to put them when it’s prime time, and you have got to figure it out and you want to give equal opportunity to both genders,” said US legend King, a founder of the WTA and vocal advocate for women’s rights.

“They should have the same amount of women’s matches as they do men’s. Real easy. Right now we are playing two out of three sets. I think the men should change that.

“If we keep treating us like second-class citizens we will stay second-class citizens. You want to make everyone feel important. We should have more matches, but I think Amelie will take care of that next year. Knowing her, she’s a winner.”

King, speaking 50 years after her French Open win allowed her to complete a career Grand Slam, said the key to better scheduling is for men to play best-of-three sets at the Slams rather than best-of-five.

“I have been saying forever we should only play two out of three sets. As the players get older, I want them to be able to play,” said the American.

“Nadal is one – do you want him to stop? I never want him to stop. They create such a following in our sport. I want to make it possible for them to win. I think three-out-of-five, you can lose by attrition. If you’re older, it’s harder. I’m big on quality over quantity.”

French Open Billie Jean-King

Comments

1000 characters

King in ‘second class citizens’ claim after French Open schedule row

President Alvi returns Election, NAB bills to Prime Minister

Govt to explore potential of barter trade with Russia

PM Shehbaz orders quick completion of Gwadar University, airport

FIA tells special court it wants to arrest PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza

Two Saudi delegations to visit US as ties improve

At least four killed as wildfire erupts in Shangla

Saudi receives first foreign Hajj pilgrims since before pandemic

'Enemies' triggering unrest in Iran to overthrow Islamic Republic: Khamenei

Ukraine says its troops have pushed back Russian advance in eastern city

Quarterly Tariff Adjustment: Rs113bn impact to be shifted to KE consumers by way of surcharge

Read more stories