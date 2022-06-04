Take responsibility now that you are in govt, Imran tells Shehbaz

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan stated on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conspired against his government and now, he is blaming PTI for the economic mess.

Speaking at a rally in Upper Dir, he said that if Shehbaz could not rule the country efficiently, he should not have conspired against the previous leadership.

“Now, take responsibility of the state of the economy,” he told Shehbaz.

“The PTI adopted historic deficit and circular debt but still managed to lift the economy upward. Since you [Shehbaz] were involved in the conspiracy against us, you should repair the economy now.”

Govt’s policies will lead country towards bankruptcy: Imran Khan

He noted that the economy had been declining since PM Shehbaz assumed office and recently, ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Pakistan’s outlook from stable to negative.

The local currency has been depreciating continuously and one dollar now costs Rs200, Khan said.

“Pakistan’s economy is approaching a dangerous point,” he said. “Since Shehbaz took over the office, exports have dropped by 10%.”

PM warns IK against political overreach

He noted that Pakistan’s exports recorded steep growth during his tenure while crop output and IT income surged as well.

“When IMF asked me to hike fuel prices, I reduced them and announced a subsidy,” he said. “We wanted to shield people from global inflation.”

To fund the subsidy, PTI government looked to secure money from taxes and other sources.

“We wanted to enhance revenue to fund the subsidy. PTI government collected highest revenue in history and most of the amount was received on account of taxation,” he said. “Pakistan’s revenues rose 6% during our tenure.”

Imran on dangerous mission, says Sharjeel

Talking about the achievements of his government, Khan added that Pakistan managed to create highest number of jobs in the subcontinent during PTI’s rule.

Moreover, he said that, while at centre, his party introduced health card, Ehsaas Programme and Kamyab Pakistan scheme to reduce the burden on a common man.

Inflation

Talking about the skyrocketing inflation, he expressed concern that fuel prices have been raised by Rs60 while power tariff has also been hiked significantly.

“Overnight, the government increased gas price by a hefty 45%,” he said.

Over the past one month, wheat price rose by 38%, meat by 20%, rice by 41%, chicken by 62%, ghee by 50%, pulses by 21-22%, onion by 30% and eggs by 24%, Khan cited.

When diesel petrol and electricity are hiked, rates of all commodities rise and as a result, salaried households suffer. This leads to increase in poverty, he said.

Citing examples, he underlined that Soviet Union also collapsed due to economic downturn.

“In just two months, the current government turned the economy into a mess and placed a huge burden on the public,” he said. “They have turned our economic future gloomy.”

According to him, free and fair elections were the only way to exit this mess. Whole Pakistan is ready for elections, he said.