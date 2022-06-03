ANL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.06%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
AVN 73.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.93%)
BOP 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
FNEL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
GGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.35%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
KOSM 3.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1%)
MLCF 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.64%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.8%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PTC 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.47%)
SNGP 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.65%)
TPLP 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TREET 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
TRG 76.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.64%)
UNITY 21.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.23%)
WAVES 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.01%)
YOUW 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -50.3 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,844 Decreased By -319.1 (-2.1%)
KSE100 41,779 Decreased By -459 (-1.09%)
KSE30 15,928 Decreased By -180.7 (-1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may rise into 6,682-6,731 ringgit range

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a resistance at 6,577 ringgit per tonne, and rise into a range of 6,682-6,731 ringgit.

The contract is riding on a wave c from 6,204 ringgit.

This wave observes a set of its own projection levels and a set of retracements on the fall from 7,229 ringgit.

The wave c is expected to travel into a range of 6,682-6,977 ringgit.

Once this target of 6,682 ringgit is fulfilled, the wave c may extend a bit further to 6,731 ringgit. Support is at 6,423 ringgit, a break below which may cause a fall into 6,233-6,317 ringgit range.

Palm oil eases as Indonesia gears up to resume exports

On the daily chart, the contract is riding on an uptrend which keeps steady above a trendline.

A high-low bottom could have formed between May 20 and the May 31.

It signals a completion of the fall from 7,229 ringgit and a continuation of the uptrend.

Wheat Palm Oil soyabean

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may rise into 6,682-6,731 ringgit range

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

PM warns IK against political overreach

PHC grants ‘pre-arrest’ bail to PTI chairman

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Moody’s changes outlook to negative

Tobacco: govt decides to revise cess rates

Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul

Read more stories